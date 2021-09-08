Assam: Two Boats With Over 100 Passengers Collide In Brahmaputra, Many Feared Dead

Several people are feared missing after a passenger boat capsised in the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Jorhat district after it collided with another boat on Wednesday.

Sources said at least a 100 passengers were onboard the boats when they crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350 km from Guwahati.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials have reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The goods-carrying boat was heading towards Kamalabari. On the other hand, the passenger boat was heading from Nimatighat to Majuli, local media reported.

A baby rescued from the boat that sank in the Brahmaputra after it collided with another boat, near #Majuli #Assam



pic.twitter.com/FsYz1WbUay — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) September 8, 2021

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep concern over a ferry accident and directed his ministry to provide all necessary help for the rescue operations.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep anguished and concern to learn about the ferry accident in Majuli, according to an official statement.

Majuli boat collision. The screams of terror are blood-curdling.



Many still missing after two passenger boats collided on the Brahmaputra near Majuli in #Assam pic.twitter.com/2UxIp08rSb — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) September 8, 2021

Sonowal spoke with the Assam chief minister over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet. "We cannot say right now how many people have died," a senior official of the Jorhat district administration said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the mechanised boat could be carrying close to a hundred passengers, but there was no official confirmation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa expressed deep concern over the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. He directed the District Administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF & SDRF.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat," he tweeted.

Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations.



I have directed @shipmin_india to provide all necessary support to help the victims. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 8, 2021

He also directed Minister Bimal Bora to immediately travel to the site of incident and take stock of the situation. He asked Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

The Chief Minister himself will visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow for evaluating the situation.

More details awaited...

