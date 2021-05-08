Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre To Provide Three Crore Covid Vaccines To Delhi

Citing the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested the Centre to provide three crore Covid-19 vaccines to the Delhi government.

Stating that the Delhi government only has 40 lakh vaccines at the moment, Kejriwal said the city needs 80-85 lakh doses every month for the next three months to inoculate all adults in the national capital.

“One lakh people are being vaccinated in Delhi everyday. We will soon convert 250-300 schools into vaccination centres to ramp up inoculation,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to ensure children are provided with the Covid-19 vaccines.

(With PTI inputs)

