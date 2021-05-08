May 08, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre To Provide Three Crore Covid Vaccines To Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre To Provide Three Crore Covid Vaccines To Delhi

Stating that the Delhi government only has 40 lakh Covid-19 vaccines at the moment, Kejriwal said the city needs 80-85 lakh doses every month for the next three months to inoculate all adults

Outlook Web Bureau 08 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre To Provide Three Crore Covid Vaccines To Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits a vaccination centre at Radha Soami Satsang in New Delhi.
PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre To Provide Three Crore Covid Vaccines To Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-05-08T12:40:25+05:30
Also read

Citing the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested the Centre to provide three crore Covid-19 vaccines to the Delhi government.

Stating that the Delhi government only has 40 lakh vaccines at the moment, Kejriwal said the city needs 80-85 lakh doses every month for the next three months to inoculate all adults in the national capital.

“One lakh people are being vaccinated in Delhi everyday. We will soon convert 250-300 schools into vaccination centres to ramp up inoculation,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to ensure children are provided with the Covid-19 vaccines.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Obituary: Ajit Singh Braved All Odds But Never Sacrificed His Secular Ideology

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos