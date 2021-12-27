Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh Reports Single COVID-19 Case

Arunachal Pradesh recorded one new COVID-19 case on Monday, pushing the tally to 55,332, a senior health department official said here.

2021-12-27T11:25:11+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:25 am

The frontier state now has 16 active COVID-19 cases.


As many as 55,036 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the official said.


The COVID-19 death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state had reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday.


As many as 12,04,156 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, including 97 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 1.03 per cent.


State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,55,623 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state.

-With PTI inputs

