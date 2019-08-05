Article 370 Scrapped: Here's How Politicians And Parties Reacted To Centre's Move

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in the Rajya Sabha amid ahuge uproar from the Opposition, Shah informed the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Here's how leaders from across the political spectrum reacted to the Centre's decision:

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party supports the Centre's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," the chief minister tweeted.

Arun Jaitley, former finance minister

My compliments to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder.

A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go.

Separate status led to separatism. No dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue.

What was a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent? It had to go.

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister

"A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - One India," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Shiv Sena

Ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena welcomed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370, terming it as "a historic day" for the country.

In a statement, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray said: "Historic day for India. Article 370 scrapped, and Jammu and Kashmir now truly a part of India."

He said "the path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by the citizens and not anti-national elements, has been paved".

The Shiv Sena has planned for a celebration, outside the party headquarters in Dadar later in the day, said an official.

Congress

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the BJP-led government of "murdering constitution and democracy" by abrogating Article 370 and other steps taken in relation to the state.

Strongly opposing the government decisions in the House, Azad, a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Article 370 provided a special relationship to Jammu and Kashmir.

Digvijaya Singh, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member

"A diabolical and dictatorial plan of Modi to finish democracy in Kashmir. No stakeholder knows what’s in store in J&K except Modi Doval and Amit Shah.

"We stand with people of Kashmir & Kashmiriyat as strongly as we stand for India and democracy.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference Vice-President and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

The National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said the decision was a "betrayal of trust" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He accused the government of "lying", saying the former had openly denied the rumours about any constitutional changes with respect to J&K.

Attacking the deployment of additional forces in the Valley, he said, the state has been converted into a "garrison" and that the government has acted in "stealth" and "deceit."

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief and Former Jammu and Kashmir CM

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was among the first to react to the news. She took to twitter and said the day marks "the darkest day of democracy."

Mufti said the decision will make "India an occupational force in J&K." Omar Abdullah says the present move by the government will have "far-reaching and dangerous consequences."

Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena Chief

Shiv Sena hailed the Centre's decision on Article 370, with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray dubbing it as a "moment of pride" and a "historic day" for the country.

In a series of tweets, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for the decision, which he described as a "path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K".

"Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti-national separatists has been paved," he said.

D Raja, CPI General Secretary and other Left parties

The left parties lashed out at the government for their decision on article 370. "What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy," D Raja said.

"Instead of discussing the economic policies, they are diverting the attention of the people and creating panic in the country in the name of nationalism. The present government is RSS controlled and they are following the agenda of dismantling J&K piece by piece," Raja added.

"This is an attack on the Indian Constitution by scrapping Article 370 and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They will be led by the central leadership of these parties," the CPI(M) said.

In a tweet, CPI-ML said, "By effectively scrapping Article370 and 35A, the Modi govt has burnt the constitutional & historical bridge that connected J&K with the rest of India. The govt's obsession with setting the clock back is pushing the country back into the turbulence of the 1940s."