Arnab Goswami Released From Mumbai’s Taloja Jail Following Supreme Court Order

Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami has been released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following the Supreme Court order granting interim bail.

The apex court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Goswami in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, saying it will be a "travesty of justice" if "personal liberty is curtailed".

The court granted interim bail to two others in the case -- Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh -- on personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and directed that they shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the probe.

A vacation bench of Justices DY. .Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee, which ordered that the accused shall not try to meet any witnesses in the case, said their release should not be delayed and the prison authorities should facilitate this.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.

He and the two other accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a Covid-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison.

He was on Sunday shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

