December 28, 2020
Corona
AR Rahman’s Mother Kareema Begum Passes Away In Chennai

Kareema Begum is survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from Rahman.

PTI 28 December 2020
Musician A R Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died in Chennai on Monday, sources close to the family said.

Rahman posted a picture of his mother on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin condoled the death. "Sad to know that Kareema Begum, mother of music legend A R Rahman has passed away," Palaniswami said in a tweet.

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Rahman and the bereaved family.

Music composers Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and many others paid tributes to Begum.

