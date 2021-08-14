August 14, 2021
Apex Gurudwara Body Urges Center To Ensure Safety Of Sikhs In War Torn Afghanistan

Apex Gurudwara Body Urges Center To Ensure Safety Of Sikhs In War Torn Afghanistan

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and EAM S Jaishankar.

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021
SGPC writes to Center over worsening Afghanistan situation. (File photo)
PTI
Asking Center to ensure safety of Sikhs living in war ravaged Afghanistan, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday said the former should make unconditional arrangements for those Sikhs willing to come to India.

The apex Gurdwara body said the settlement of such Sikhs returning to the country will be arranged by it.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

She urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the security and safety of the Sikhs living in Afghanistan and to make suitable arrangements for those wishing to come to India.

Kaur said a large number of Sikhs are living in Afghanistan. “But unfortunately, today only about 20 families are living there,” she said.

She said it is even more unfortunate that the few remaining families are living in the shadow of insecurity. (With PTI inputs)

