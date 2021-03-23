March 23, 2021
Antilla Bomb Scare: Sachin Vaze Was Involved In Mansukh Hiran’s Murder, Says ATS Chief

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Jaijeet Singh also said that the ATS will approach court seeking Sachin Vaze’s custody.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2021
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Jaijeet Singh on Tuesday alleged that suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was involved in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. He further said that the ATS will approach court seeking Vaze’s custody.

The ATS chief’s announcement comes just days after DIG Maharashtra ATS Shivdeep Lande said on Facebook that the Hiran’s murder was solved.

On March 5, Hiran,46, an owner of an interior car decor shop in Thane, was found dead early at Kalwa creek near Reti Bunder. His stolen Scorpio car was found loaded with gelatin sticks outside businessman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month.

Vaze, who was arrested in connection with the probe, has been remanded by a court here in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

"We need his custody and will approach the court," ATS chief Jaijeet Singh said at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, the ATS said it has seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The Volvo car with Maharashtra registration was seized on Monday, an official said, adding there is no clarity on who owned this car.

(With PTI inputs)

 

