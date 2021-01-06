January 06, 2021
Another Farmer Commits Suicide Over Financial Woes

Kallu, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Godhani village, owed Rs 38,000 to a bank and was afraid of not being able to repay his debt, a police officer said quoting Kallu’s wife

PTI 06 January 2021
A 45-year-old farmer committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district following financial hardships, police said on Wednesday.

Kallu, a resident of Godhani village in Tindwari block, owed Rs 38,000 to a bank and he was worried in the absence of any work, an officer quoted the farmer's wife as saying.

 He hanged himself to death on Tuesday, Tindwari police station incharge Zakir Hussain said.

 An official of the Pailani subdivision said the farmer had eight bighas of land and the matter was being probed. 

