Andhra Pradesh Municipal Polls: YSRCP Poised For A Clean Sweep

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began on Sunday. Counting is underway in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities or nagar panchayats, which went to polls on March 10.

The YSR Congress party has made substantial leads in many seats and has won in Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Tiruvuru and Srikakulam, reports claimed. The party is also leading in key areas such as Guntur, Kadapa and Chittoor.

The elections have been viewed as a triangular contest between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSRCP and the BJP.

According to reports, as of noon, the YSRCP was leading in 8 of the 12 municipal corporations and in 65 nagar panchayats.

