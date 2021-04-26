Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases, Punjab Extends Night Curfew By Two Hours

Also read
Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Monday extended the night curfew imposed in the state by two hours.
The night curfew which was previously in force from 8 pm to 5 am will now become effective from 6 pm, officials said.
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar made the announcement on Monday and also said that all shops in the state will close by 5 pm.
The state government’s decision follows a cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh, earlier today.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also decided to impose new curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a two-week lockdown in the state that will become effective from Tuesday.
These developments come in the backdrop of India logging 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths during the last 24 hours.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Hails Rajasthan Royals Bowlers, Eoin Morgan Rues Ordinary Kolkata Knight Riders Batting
IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja's All-round Show Helps Chennai Super Kings Crush Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highlights
Next 15 Days Going To Be Difficult: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur On Covid Surge