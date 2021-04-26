Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases, Punjab Extends Night Curfew By Two Hours

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Monday extended the night curfew imposed in the state by two hours.

The night curfew which was previously in force from 8 pm to 5 am will now become effective from 6 pm, officials said.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar made the announcement on Monday and also said that all shops in the state will close by 5 pm.

The state government’s decision follows a cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh, earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also decided to impose new curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a two-week lockdown in the state that will become effective from Tuesday.

These developments come in the backdrop of India logging 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths during the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

