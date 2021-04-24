Amid Medical Oxygen Shortage, Delhi, Jharkhand Log Highest Covid-19 Fatalities Since Start Of Pandemic

Amid hospitals in Delhi facing a shortage of medical oxygen, the national capital on Friday logged a record 348 Covid-19 fatalities as the city reported 24,331 fresh infections.

This development comes in the backdrop of 25 Covid-19 patients succumbing to the disease in Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to “low pressure oxygen”.

Covid-19 fatalities have been rising in Delhi ever since the second wave of the pandemic gripped the country with as many as 2,100 people dying due to the disease in the city during the last 11 days.

Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 306 Covid-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, 24,638 cases and 249 deaths were registered with a positivity rate of 31.28 per cent.

The capital had witnessed 28,395 cases, the highest single-day jump so far, with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent on Tuesday. Authorities logged 306 deaths on Thursday, 249 on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 on Sunday, and 167 on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally climbed to 9,80,679 on Friday. The death toll stands at 13,541, the bulletin stated.

A total of 75,037 tests, including 43,711 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, it said.

The number of tests is significantly less than the average of around 90,000 tests a day being conducted in the capital. So far, over 8.75 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 92,029 from 91,618 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 48,502 from 46,585 on Thursday, while that of containment zones mounted to 23,561 from 22,000 the day before, it said.

Senior medical experts on Monday said the second wave of coronavirus in Delhi is likely to peak within a week after possibly hitting a positivity rate of 50 per cent before the numbers start to go down.

Jharkhand logs a record 106 new Covid-19 fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,715 as the state reported a record number of 106 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

Altogether, 7,595 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,84,951, it said.

Jharkhand now has 40,942 active cases, while 1,42,294 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 53 were reported from Ranchi and 14 from East Singhbhum, it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,467 from Ranchi, 1,065 from Hazaribagh, 729 from East Singhbhum, 542 from Ramgarh and 459 from Deoghar.

At least 73,903 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

