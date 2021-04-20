Lockdown Should Be The Last Option: Modi To State Governments

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday.

Ruling out a countrywide lockdown, Modi said that state governments should impose a lockdown only as a last resort.

"The second wave of the pandemic has proved to be a major crisis for the country. I laud all essential workers for their sacrifices to serve the nation at this hour of need," Modi said.

Addressing shortage of medical oxygen in various states, Modi said that the Centre and state governments are working towards increasing medical oxygen supply at all hospitals.

The Prime Minister’s addresses comes on a day when the India's Covid-19 case tally climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported during the past 24 hours.

“Our private sector has fast-tracked the vaccine manufacturing process in the country. All sectors have stepped up at this hour of crisis and this is why India has been able to successfully launch the world’s largest Covid-19 inoculation drive,” Modi said.

He also said that Covid-19 vaccines will continue to be provided free of cost at government vaccination centres.

Registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, India’s active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent.

Earlier today, Modi had urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to aid India’s inoculation drive.

Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.

The Centre on Monday had announced that all adults will be able to avail the Covid-19 vaccine during the third phase of the vaccination drive, which will commence from May 1.

