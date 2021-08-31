Amid Covid-19, Delhi Records Nearly 100 Dengue Cases This Year, 45 In August

Even as the concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic's third wave keep governments on their toes, doctors have notices a spike in the number of cases of dengue in Delhi. In this year alone, at least 97 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital.

As per a civic report released on Monday, forty-five dengue cases were reported in August. The number constituted about 46 per cent of the total reported cases.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-August 28 period is the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 107 in the same duration.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 97 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 28 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 487 (2016), 604 (2017), 107 (2018), 92 (2019) and 78 (2020), as per the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

As per the civic report released on Monday, 45 cases of malaria and nearly 26 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year.

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain last week had held a meeting with the officials of public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Jain had directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.

He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries.

Delhi is not the only place concerned about the rising cases of dengue. Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh on Monday ordered closure of all schools for classes 1 to 8 till September 6 following the death of around 40 people, mostly children, due to suspected dengue in the past few days.

Earlier in August, the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 151 cases of dengue infection in the last 30 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

