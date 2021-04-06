April 06, 2021
Poshan
All Beaches In Mumbai Shut For Visitors Till April 30: Civic Body

The civic chief has also asked the commissioner of Mumbai Police to direct police officers to help assistant commissioners of civic wards in implementing this order

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Girgaon Chowpatty
PTI Photo/Shashank Parade
Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported, all beaches in Mumbai shall remain closed for visitors till April 30, declared the civic body. 

Directing all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure that all the beaches remain shut throughout April, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the order to this effect. 

"In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on a war footing," stated the circular.

The civic chief has also asked the Commissioner of Mumbai Police to direct police officers to help assistant commissioners of civic wards in implementing this order.

Announcing a new set of restrictions on Sunday in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government had stated that all beaches, gardens and public places will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The government had said that local authorities can take a call on closing public places under their jurisdictions in case of crowding.

Mumbai's caseload stood at 4,62,302 on Monday, as per the civic body while the overall death toll reached 11,797.

(With PTI Inputs) 

