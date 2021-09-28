AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding

The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned Rs 47 lakh for setting upa satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar, the institute informed through a facebook post.

A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.

The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.

According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India” and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.

Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane infromed.

(With PTI Inputs)