Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received funding from the ICMR to establish a satellite brain bank, a “first of its kind” in the eastern region that will boost research in neurosciences.

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding
AIIMS Bhubaneshwar | Twitter

Trending

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T13:17:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 1:17 pm

The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned Rs 47 lakh for setting upa satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar, the institute informed through a facebook post. 

A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.

The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.

According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India” and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.

Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane infromed.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhubaneshwar National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Kerala Farmer Fires At Tribal Couple Using Air Gun For Grazing Cattle On His Farmland

Kerala Farmer Fires At Tribal Couple Using Air Gun For Grazing Cattle On His Farmland

J&K: One Pakistani Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

UP: Muslim Artist Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Gets Threats To Be Excommunicated

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Pradesh Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Covid-19

K'taka Govt Is Seriously Considering Bringing In Law Against Religious Conversion: CM Basavaraj Bommai

West Bengal Police Registers FIR Over Alleged Assault On BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Punjab Cabinet Allocation: CM Keeps Vigilance, Power, Mining; Deputy CM Randhawa Gets Home

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from India

West Bengal Mulls Lateral Entry In Bureaucracy, Similar To Centre’s Move

West Bengal Mulls Lateral Entry In Bureaucracy, Similar To Centre’s Move

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Mamata Contesting Bypoll Won’t Be Cancelled: Calcutta HC

Mamata Contesting Bypoll Won’t Be Cancelled: Calcutta HC

Unlike Punjab, Why Congress High Command May Not Replace CM In Rajasthan

Unlike Punjab, Why Congress High Command May Not Replace CM In Rajasthan

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement