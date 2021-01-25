Ahead Of Republic Day, Bomb Hoaxes Keep Cops On Their Toes In UP

At least six hoax bomb threats have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Allahabad this week. The miscreants behind these hoax threats, which even prompted evacuation in hospitals and shopping malls, are yet to be identified. According to the officials, FIRs have been lodged in connection with some of the incidents.

On Friday morning, panic gripped a busy neighbourhood in Noida’s Sector 63 as heavy security was deployed and the area cordoned off following an alert that a bomb-like device was found on a road.

“The device was checked by a bomb disposal squad which found that it had no detonator or explosive attached to it. It turned out to be a suspicious-looking item with a watch strapped to its front portion and placed there by some miscreant,” a police spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, an unidentified caller informed a prominent private hospital in Noida’s Sector 27 that a bomb was placed in its basement, triggering panic and evacuation of people from the premises.

“Police personnel, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and fire tenders reached the hospital immediately and the building was checked for any suspicious item. It turned out to be a hoax”.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh had said. In Ghaziabad, an LPG cylinder with a watch-like device attached to it triggered an alarm on Wednesday. The “suspicious” item was found in an empty plot in Madhuban Bapudham area by two police officials on patrol duty.

With PTI inputs

