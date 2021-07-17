Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi

Also read Centre Likely To Consider Discussion On Covid Management, Price Rise During Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks.

The Opposition is expected to raise issues regarding the Union government’s Covid-19 management and rising fuel prices in the upcoming monsoon session. It will be the first session of Parliament ever since the second Covid wave wreaked havoc in the country.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will convene a meeting of various political leaders on Saturday at his official residence at 5pm, sources told PTI adding that over 40 leaders of different parties and ministers have so far confirmed their participation.

(With PTI inputs)

