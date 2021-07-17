July 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi

Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the leaders’ meeting but shared no details about their talks.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:53 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday
Twitter
Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-07-17T13:53:19+05:30
Also read

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks.

The Opposition is expected to raise issues regarding the Union government’s Covid-19 management and rising fuel prices in the upcoming monsoon session. It will be the first session of Parliament ever since the second Covid wave wreaked havoc in the country.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will convene a meeting of various political leaders on Saturday at his official residence at 5pm, sources told PTI adding that over 40 leaders of different parties and ministers have so far confirmed their participation.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Punjab Congress Chief Harish Rawat Meets Amarinder Singh In Chandigarh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sharad Pawar Narendra Modi Delhi BJP NCP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos