January 13, 2021
Corona
Actor Sonu Sood Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar In Mumbai

The reason behind the meeting was not immediately known.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
File Photo
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. The reason behind the meeting was not immediately known.

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a complaint against Sonu Sood at Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions, and was continuing unauthorised construction even after a notice was served to him in October last year.

The police are yet to register FIR in the case.

The actor has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the BMC's notice.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

 With PTI inputs

