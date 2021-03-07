March 07, 2021
Corona
Kolkata: Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead Of PM Modi’s Brigade Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Kolkata’s Brigade ground this afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2021-03-07T13:44:56+05:30
Also read

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state party chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi. He joined the party at Kolkata’s famous Brigade ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address an election rally.

Once a TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Chakraborty had stayed away from active politics since resigning from the Parliament in the aftermath of the chit fund controversy involving the TMC.

However, his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last year and the RSS head Mohan Bhagwat's recent visit to Chakraborty's residence had triggered speculations about Chakraborty joining politics.

His backing of Modi could give the BJP a boost in the morale, as Chakraborty's popularity in Bengal is nearly unmatched.

Read More in:

