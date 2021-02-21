Abhishek Banerjee's Sister-In-Law Menaka Gambhir Summoned By CBI

February 21, 2021
The central probe agency sent a notice to Gambhir in a coal pilferage case and asked her to appear on Monday

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir has been summoned by CBI in a coal pilferage case, informed sources. 

The agency sent a notice to Gambhir at her Kolkata residence and asked her to appear on Monday, they added. 

Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a notice to Banerjee's wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and others.

It is alleged that accused Manjhi Lala is involved in the illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, the sources said.

With PTI Inputs 

