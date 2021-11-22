Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Cash To Every Woman In Punjab If Voted To Power In Upcoming Polls

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if they come to power.

AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Cash To Every Woman In Punjab If Voted To Power In Upcoming Polls
Arvind Kejriwal announces poll sops for women voters | PTI/File Photo

AAP Promises Rs 1,000 Cash To Every Woman In Punjab If Voted To Power In Upcoming Polls
Harish Manav
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 8:52 pm

AAP Poll Doll in Punjab, Every woman of the household, above 18 years of age will get cash of Rs 1,000 every month

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) is trying to woo women voters ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if they come to power. The money will be sent directly to the accounts of the women, claiming it will be the world's first and largest women empowerment scheme.

Addressing hundreds of women at the ‘Kejriwal di teeji guarantee, Mahilavan nu vadhaiyan’ program in Moga on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party would form the government in Punjab in 2022 and Rs 1,000 will be given per month to all women above 18 years of age by the AAP government.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, launched the ‘Mission Punjab’ program for the 2022 General Assembly elections with this ‘Master Stroke’ to beat Congress's move to appoint a Dalit CM.

Addressing the women at the program, Kejriwal said, “As soon as the AAP government is formed, every daughter above 18 years, sister, mother, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and grandmother will get Rs 1,000 per month in their accounts. I guarantee it. I have made this decision very thoughtfully and with full calculation because what Kejriwal says, he does. The government of Delhi and the people of Delhi are witnesses to this.”

Kejriwal said, “No doubt, Rs 1,000 is not a huge amount, but with the support of the AAP government, all the mothers and sisters will really get strength and self-respect, because money is very important in everyone's life," Kejriwal said.

“This Rs 1,000 to be received by each woman will be different from the monthly old age pension, widow pension, disability pension or dependency pension already received by the women. Similarly, if there are women in a family above 18 years of age including daughter, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law or grandmother; they will all get one thousand rupees each.

The AAP chief said that while chalking out the plan, a lot of information was gathered about the country and the world, but no government in the world had put money in the accounts of daughters, sisters, mothers-daughter-in-laws separately, every month like this. AAP's scheme would provide cash benefits to more than one crore women of Punjab, Kejriwal claimed.

He further added that the forthcoming elections could improve the direction and condition of Punjab. The future of Punjab can change in the same way as the AAP government changed Delhi. All the pro-people models of Delhi can be implemented in Punjab in a more spectacular way, the CM said.

