62-Year-Old Woman Drives A Jeep From Patiala To Singhu Border, Pic Goes Viral

The farmers protest against the three farm laws has entered day 28. The Centre on Thursday invited protesting farmer unions again for resumption of the stalled talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the three new Agri laws even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with farmers on Friday during a money transfer event.

As farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are marching to Delhi, heartfelt stories about their dedication to fighting for their rights grace us every day.

The latest example of people offering their dedicated support to the farmers is that of a 62-year-old woman from Punjab - Manjeet Kaur - who drove a jeep along with five others, from Patiala to the Singhu Border to join her community at the protest site.

A photograph of her was shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha's Twitter handle and has now gone viral.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu also shared the picture and appreciated the women for their dedication towards the cause, and their spirit.

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 22, 2020

People too echoed the same sentiment. One user wrote, 'What a monumental photo'.

Another commented, 'Saddi bibiyan'. One more comment read, 'Asli sherniya' among many others.

