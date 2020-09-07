600 Suicides, Rise In Rape Cases During COVID Time Worrying: Himachal Opposition

Opposition Congress has raised questions on abnormally high incidence of suicides, and sudden rise in the cases of rapes in Himachal Pradesh during the COVID time.This is a strong reflection on the BJP's poor governance and failure in responding to people's miseries during the lockdown.

“Such a high number suicides, approximately 2,000 , of which 600 just during the current pandemic and lockdown period is highly worrying .Also, the cases of rape have seen a huge rise –a total 1000 during past some month. There seems to be a complete collapse of the government machinery” alleges Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri .

As 10-day long monsoon session of the state Vidhan Sabha, which started on Monday, saw opposition in an aggressive mode trying to corner the government on its failures to combat coronavirus spread in the state.

Earlier the opposition had also moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the COVID crisis and corruption charges in the PPE purchase by the state‘s health department.

The government conceded the demand, which rather caught the opposition on its wrong foot. This was perhaps the first time that an adjournment motion, tabled by the opposition benches, was put-up for the discussion.

“ We have nothing to hide .I have said it even before that Himachal Pradesh had handled the situation created by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in a much better way than many Indian states “ Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told an enraged opposition benches.

The House witnessed angry clashes between the opposition and ruling party members, thousands of Himachalis, stranded outside and denied entry to return home, later subjected to an infection- prone institutional quarantine, deprived of medical care, and loss of nearly four lakh jobs.

Agnihotri disputed the Chief Minister’s claim on better handling of the COVID crisis ,and tried to corner him on the PPE kits scam ,which led to resignation of former BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal,also a sitting MLA and arrest of Director Health Services Dr Ajay Gupta.

“ What is the urgency to give a clean chit to Dr Bindal when the Vigilance probe into the medical purchases scam was still underway ? It's also strange that while the Health portfolio was with the Chief Minister Dr Bindal resigned from the party's post ,not the Chief Minister who was actually accountable . Let us know why this happened ? “ he asked .

Agnihotri also lashed -out at the government on involvement of a cabinet minister ( Sraveen Chaudhry) in land purchase deals , in which the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has detected serious irregularities. He asked why the minister hasn't resigned as she continues to be a member of the cabinet when the matter was being probed ?

Dr Bindal reacted to Agnihotri’s charges and asserted that he had resigned from the post of BJP chief on the moral grounds to ensure a free and fair probe. “ Let some other people also take a similar moral high ground “ he advised .

At this, Chief Minister came to Dr Bindal's defence asserting that he (Bindal) has created an example of sorts by voluntarily quitting the party post for transparency in public life .

photo Mahinder Thakur

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine