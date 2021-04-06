April 06, 2021
Poshan
50-Year-Old Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh Area

The fire department said it received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Twitter/ ANI
A 50-year-old man died after a portion of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks parked near it in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night when the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks when a cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of the bridge fell. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said that Bahadur was crushed to death in the mishap.

Bahadur, a resident of Ashoka Park, was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night, according to the police.

The fire department said it received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

