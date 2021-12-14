Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

50 Million-Dollar Feature Film To Sell Movie Rights Via NFT Drop

The partnership between NFT Community Arabian Camels and Swapp Protocol aims to produce the world’s first decentralised feature film production NFTs with DeFi (decentralised finance) capabilities, which will likely enable the use of decentralised finance products to eliminate the monetary risk associated with movie funding.

50 Million-Dollar Feature Film To Sell Movie Rights Via NFT Drop
50 million-dollar feature film to sell movie rights via NFT drop (Representative image).

Trending

50 Million-Dollar Feature Film To Sell Movie Rights Via NFT Drop
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:04:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:04 pm

NFT Community Arabian Camels in collaboration with Swapp Protocol on Tuesday launched the “Antara Movie NFT”, which allows buyers to hold up to 50 per cent of intellectual property rights to “Antara” -- $50 million feature film -- based on the life of an Arabian knight Antarah Ibn Shaddad.

Antarah Ibn Shaddad was a black slave in ancient Arabia, who rose to stardom in the 5th century. He was a talented poet and his poetry was held in such high regard, that it was sewn in gold, and suspended on the Kaaba in Mecca before the days of Islam. To date, the poetry of Antara is still studied and revered.


The partnership aims to produce the world’s first decentralised feature film production NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with DeFi (decentralised finance) capabilities, which will likely enable the use of decentralised finance products to eliminate the monetary risk associated with movie funding.


“In addition to eliminating funding risks, this system would allow films to be owned by the fans, the NFT owners,” said Alexander Amaratei, producer of Antara.


Swapp’s NFT Farming platform will allow the films to be funded, while simultaneously providing a direct monetary benefit to those who support the project, before the theatrical release. This paradigm shift moves the control of the industry away from traditional lenders and production studios, and into the hands of individuals and fans who support the film.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace


Members from the Arabian Camel NFT community will share in the ownership of the film, get roles in the movie, credit as producers.

Arabian Camels has also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, whose token has recently rocketed 1500 per cent and reached a market cap of $100M.

Dominic Ryder’s protocol is in the process of designing and creating the ANTARA Play-To-Earn game.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi NFTs NFT, Digital Art, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | Who Are ‘Kashmir Tigers’ That Carried Out Srinagar Terror Attack

Explainer | Who Are ‘Kashmir Tigers’ That Carried Out Srinagar Terror Attack

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi For Not Sacking MoS Ajay Mishra

Kashi Vishwanath | Modi Mentions 18th-Century Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Who Is She?

Omicron Covid-19 In India: Four More Cases Reported In Delhi

Kashmir: Slight Respite From Cold Wave But Temperature Continues Below Freezing Point

Global Technology Summit 2021: ‘Technology Is Metric To Measure Nation's Standing,’ Says S Jaishankar

Omicron Covid-19 Variant In India: Delhi’s First Patient Discharged From Hospital

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron In India: Five Reasons Why Top Experts Are Saying No To Booster Dose

Omicron In India: Five Reasons Why Top Experts Are Saying No To Booster Dose

Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

‘Word Of The Day’: Shashi Tharoor Takes Jibe At PM Modi. Here Are The Other Times

‘Word Of The Day’: Shashi Tharoor Takes Jibe At PM Modi. Here Are The Other Times

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement