5 New Governors Appointed, Kalraj Mishra Gets Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Made Telangana Governor

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

IANS 01 September 2019
In a reshuffle on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind announced new governors for five states in the country.

Kalraj Mishra has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh to Rajasthan, where he replaces Kalyan Singh as the new Governor. Bandaru Dattatreya replaces Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra shunting out Vidyasagar Rao.

In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan replaces P. Sathasivam as the new Governor.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been made the new governor of Telangana replacing E.S.L. Narasimhan.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

 

