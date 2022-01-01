Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

Citing the recent religious conclave called 'Dharma Sansad' where Indian Muslims threatened openly, five former chiefs of staff of the armed forces expressed their displeasure with Hindu extremism.

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T19:25:18+05:30
Asad Ashraf
Asad Ashraf

Asad Ashraf

More stories from Asad Ashraf
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:25 pm

Five former chiefs of staff of the armed forces, as well as veterans, bureaucrats, and prominent citizens, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Justice of India Justice N. V. Ramana, expressing their displeasure with Hindu monks and Hindutva leaders' "open call of the genocide of Indian Muslims" at various events, most recently in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Delhi.

Previous Chiefs of Naval Staff Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, Admiral Arun Prakash, Admiral RK Dhowan, and former Chiefs of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal SP Tyag-all signed the letter.

"The nature of speeches delivered during a three-day religious conclave called a Dharma Sansad, comprising Hindu Sadhus and other dignitaries, held in Haridwar between 17 and 19 December 2021, has deeply disturbed us."

"There have been recurrent calls for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra and, if necessary, the arming and slaughter of India's Muslims for the sake of Hinduism."

"Around the same time, a significant number of people assembled in Delhi and openly swore an oath pledging to make India a Hindu nation by fighting and murdering if necessary," said the letter.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"More such seditious meetings are being organized in various places."

"We are seriously perturbed by the content of speeches made during a three-day religious conclave called a Dharma Sansad, of Hindu Sadhus and other leaders, held at Haridwar between 17-19 December 2021. There were repeated calls for establishing a Hindu Rashtra and, if required, picking up weapons and killing of India's Muslims in the name of protecting Hinduism. At about the same time, many persons gathered in Delhi and publicly took an oath resolving to make India a Hindu nation, by fighting and killing if necessary, and more such seditious meetings are being organized in other places," read the letter.

Regardless of which persons or parties initiated calls for such genocide, the Government of India and the Judiciary, at the highest level, need to take urgent action, the signatories demanded.

"We cannot allow such incitement to violence together with public expressions of hate – which not only constitute serious breaches of internal security but which could also tear apart the social fabric of our nation. For example, one speaker made a call to the army and police to pick up weapons and participate in the cleanliness drive (safai abhiyan). This amounts to asking the army to participate in the genocide of our citizens and is condemnable and unacceptable," read the letter.

They went on to say, "In light of the current circumstances on our borders, any disruption of peace and harmony within the Nation will empower hostile exterior forces," continued. Allowing such blatant demands for violence against one or more communities in our diverse and plural society would have a significant impact on the unity and cohesiveness of our men and women in uniform, particularly the CAPFs and Police Forces."

The signatories called on the President and Prime Minister to take urgent action "to thwart such attempts" and "to denounce such incitement to violence in the strongest terms possible."

"We also take this opportunity to call on political leaders from all parties to reject these calls for what amounts to Muslim genocide." The letter concludes, "They must restrict their cadres and thereby set an example of their devotion to Secularism, Fraternity, and Justice for all." the letter concludes

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, and Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, were all addressed in the letter. In addition, chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval all received copies of the letter.

The letter was also addressed to the presidents of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Congress Party, AITC, BSP, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, DMK, AIDMK, Akali Dal, NCP, YSR Congress, Shiv Sena, TRS, TDP, and other political parties with representation in Parliament and state legislatures.

This month, anti-Muslim rallies were held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and Pune, Maharashtra. Hindu priests and Hindutva leaders called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims during these events. Despite widespread anger and condemnation, no action has been taken against them.

Tags

Asad Ashraf Ram Nath Kovind Narendra Modi Chief Justice of India Justice N. V. Ramana President of India PM Modi Genocide Army Chiefs National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement