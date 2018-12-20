﻿
5 Child Labourers Rescued From Eateries, Shops In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a tyre shop, three eateries and a grocery shop and rescued the children.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2018
Representative Image
2018-12-20T14:18:02+0530

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a tyre shop, three eateries and a grocery shop and rescued children, a police release said on Thursday.

Five child labourers were rescued from eateries and other establishments in the Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, the police said.

The children are aged between 12 and 13 years. Two of them belong to Uttar Pradesh, while the others are natives of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the release said.

Five persons from these establishments were arrested and booked under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police added.

PTI

