Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
32 Tihar Prison Officials Found Complicit With Unitech’s Jailed Ex-Promoters: Police; SC Directed Suspension

During enquiry, it was found that 32 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 were complicit with Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra. Supreme Court had ordered probe into the collusion last week.

Supreme Court of India | PTI Photo

2021-10-14T13:52:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 1:52 pm

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar Jail were found to be complicit with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code(IPC), and investigation has been taken up. It was a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had directed registration of cases against them and other unknown persons under these provisions. 

The Supreme Court had on October 6 directed suspension of the Tihar jail officials who worked in Jail number 7, registration of case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, based on the report provided by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

The apex court had also directed that the officials of Tihar Jail who have been prima facie found to be complicit in the course of the enquiry to be placed under suspension and had further directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to the suggestions which were contained in the report submitted by Asthana, police said.

During enquiry, 32 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 were found to be complicit with Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra in this matter. Accordingly, letters have been sent to the Director-General (Tihar Jail) and Home Ministry for further necessary action in this regard, Biswal added.

The former Unitech promoters had been shifted from the Tihar Jail here to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following a Supreme Court order.

The court had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some “serious and disturbing” issues.

(With PTI Inputs)

