September 01, 2020
Corona
32 Members Of Extended Family Are COVID-19 Positive in UP's Banda

According to the CMO, Banda district has reported over 800 cases out of which eight have died.

PTI 01 September 2020
The family members have been quarantined for now. (Representational)
PTI
Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday.

"Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said.

He said 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active. He said "the remaining 439 have been treated and discharged".

PTI Coronavirus COVID-19 National

