Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday.
"Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said.
He said 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active. He said "the remaining 439 have been treated and discharged".
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Opinion | Congress Must 'Dethrone' Gandhis And Revive Inner-party Democracy To Survive
World Hepatitis Day 2019: Hepatitis Has Become One Of The Pressing Public Health Concerns In India
India Records World's Highest 24-Hour Rise In Covid Cases For 2nd Day; Surpasses US