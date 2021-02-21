February 21, 2021
Corona
3-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat

The incident occurred at a farm in Devli village under Jamvala range of Gir-West forest division when the little girl was playing

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
Leopard killed a 3-year -old girl in Junagadh
outlookindia.com
2021-02-21T18:12:03+05:30

A three-year-old girl in Gujarat's Junagadh district lost her life after a leopard from Gir forest division attacked her, a forest official said on Sunday

The incident occurred at a farm in Devli village under Jamvala range of Gir-West forest division. The little girl was playing when the leopard suddenly attacked her and dragged her to some distance.

At the time of attack, girl's parents were cutting sugarcane, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.

She died on the spot, the official said.

Cages have been set up in the area to trap the leopard, he said.

The girl's parents hail from Nandurbar district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

With PTI Inputs

