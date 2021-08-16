Delhi Logs 27 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Since April 15 Last Year

In some relief, the Arvind Kejriwal government, as well as residents of Delhi, the national capital has recorded the lowest rise in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. With just 27 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, this is the lowest number of daily infections in Delhi since April 15 last year.

Additionally, zero deaths due to the virus were reported in the capiral on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi's Health ministry's data showed that the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,118. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, it showed.

The death toll due to the viral infection now stands at 25,069.

Sixteen people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, it reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, as the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine