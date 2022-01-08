Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

26 New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID-19 Tally To 55,462

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,462 on Saturday as 26 more people, including two returnees from Assam and Bihar, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

26 New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID-19 Tally To 55,462

Trending

26 New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID-19 Tally To 55,462
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T14:16:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 2:16 pm


Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 110 infections reported in the last four days. The state had registered 29 cases on Friday.


The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of new cases at six, followed by three each in Namsai, Papumpare and Lower Dibang Valley, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.


The number of active cases rose to 127. An army jawan and an ITBP personnel were among the new patients.

Related Stories

A Cat Has Nine Lives, I Had My Eight


The toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was registered. A total of 55,053 people have been cured of the disease so far, while the recovery rate stood at 99.26 per cent, he said.


The state has thus far tested over 12,07,965 samples for COVID-19, including 467 on Friday, the official said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 5.56 per cent.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,85,635 people have been inoculated so far. At least 16,474 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been administered the first dose, the official added.

-With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arunachal Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Election Dates Announced For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur; Check Schedule Here

NEWSFLASH: Election Dates Announced For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur; Check Schedule Here

MHA Restores FCRA Licence Of ‘Missionaries Of Charity’

Delhi Likely To Record 20,000 Fresh Covid Cases With Positivity Rate Of 19%: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Likely To Record 20,000 Fresh Covid Cases With Positivity Rate Of 19%: Satyendar Jain

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

No Death Due To Omicron Covid-19 In Delhi Till Now: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Centre Grants VIP Security Cover To Punjab MLA Who Recently Joined BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Sixty-four New Cases Take Meghalaya's Covid Tally To 85,085

Sixty-four New Cases Take Meghalaya's Covid Tally To 85,085

Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

An Unusual Love Story: A Break-up, Finding New Love To Break Again But...

An Unusual Love Story: A Break-up, Finding New Love To Break Again But...

Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Today

Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Today

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Outlook Web Desk / Assembly elections 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the election schedule in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement