25-Year-Old Meerut Man Kills Sister For Refusing To Make Rotis For His 20 Pet Dogs

In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old man shot dead his younger sister after she refused to make Rotis for his 20 pet dogs.

Ashish, a pet lover with several dogs, apparently lost his temper when his sister refused to feed his pets.

Ashish himself called the police after shooting her sister twice — one bullet in the head and one in the heart.

The incident occurred in Bhawanpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

"Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make Rotis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied," SP Dehat Keshav Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI.

