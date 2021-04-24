20 Patients Die In Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital Due To ‘Low Oxygen Pressure’

As many as 20 patients, who were on oxygen support, died Friday night at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a medical oxygen crisis in the national capital, officials said.

According to officials, the patients died due to a dip in oxygen pressure levels at the facility. The hospital received its last refill of the life-saving gas at midnight after hours of delay, officials said, adding that the facility’s oxygen reserves would deplete by 11.30 am today, without a refill.

According to Dr D K Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, the facility has over 200 patients, of which 80 per cent are on oxygen support.

"The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock," Dr D K Baluja, told PTI, earlier today.

"Nobody has promised anything. Everybody is saying we will do our best," the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government.

He further added that around 35 patients are currently admitted in the ICU ward.

(With PTI inputs)

