﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  2 Dead, Several Including Army Personnel Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal Pradesh

2 Dead, Several Including Army Personnel Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal Pradesh

Director-cum-Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, DC Rana, said that 22 people had been rescued after the Indian Army was called to assist the rescue operation.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
2 Dead, Several Including Army Personnel Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal Pradesh
The building in Solan district housed a restaurant. (ANI Photo)
2 Dead, Several Including Army Personnel Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T20:15:02+0530

At least two people died, and scores of others, including some army personnel, were feared trapped under the debris of a multi-storey building which collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday.

News agency ANI reported that 30 Army personnel and 7 civilians were at the spot when the building collapsed. "Eighteen army men and five civilians have been rescued and 14 more are feared trapped," it said.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said that as per the latest information that he had received, 23 people had been rescued and injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

"The NDRF team from Panchkula has reached the spot and medical teams are also there. The rescue operation is underway.

"I hope within the next few hours rescue operations will conclude. Proper investigation will be conducted," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The multi-storey building, which housed a restaurant located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed as heavy rains lashed the area, he said.

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members, who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, he added.

District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, the official added. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Himachal Pradesh National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Chris Gayle Shares A Photo With Vijay Mallya, Netizens Bombard Twitter With Hilarious Comments
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters