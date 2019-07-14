2 Dead, Several Including Army Personnel Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal Pradesh

At least two people died, and scores of others, including some army personnel, were feared trapped under the debris of a multi-storey building which collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Sunday.

News agency ANI reported that 30 Army personnel and 7 civilians were at the spot when the building collapsed. "Eighteen army men and five civilians have been rescued and 14 more are feared trapped," it said.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said that as per the latest information that he had received, 23 people had been rescued and injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

"The NDRF team from Panchkula has reached the spot and medical teams are also there. The rescue operation is underway.

"I hope within the next few hours rescue operations will conclude. Proper investigation will be conducted," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The multi-storey building, which housed a restaurant located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed as heavy rains lashed the area, he said.

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members, who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, he added.

District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, the official added.

(With inputs from Agencies)