2 Dead, 6 Injured As Raft Capsizes In Pahalgam, J&K

Two persons including an employee of the tourism department died and six others were injured Tuesday when a raft capsized in gushing waters of Lidder stream in Pahalgam tourist resort of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident brought back memories of a similar tragedy that struck on May 31 when a local tourist guide died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized in the Lidder stream.

Incidentally, those who died or suffered injuries in Tuesday's incident were participating in a rafting championship being held as a tribute to Rauf Ahmad Dar, the braveheart tourist guide who died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized.

"Eight persons were injured when their boat capsized in Lidder stream in Pahalgam. They were taking part in a rafting championship," the officials said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where Rinku Raja Pandita -- the tourism department employee -- and Sanjana, both residents of Jammu, were declared brought dead, the officials said.

They said while five injured persons were admitted to the local hospital, the sixth was referred to a hospital here for treatment.

The three-day rafting championship, which began Monday, was being held as a tribute to Dar.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Migrant Coordination Commitee (APMCC), has demanded a probe into the incident in which two lives were lost.

Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the dead and directed authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the injured, an official spokesman said.

"The governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured," the spokesman said.

Expressing concern over rafting accidents in Lidder stream, the governor issued directions that strict safety measures be taken before indulging in this sport and emphasised the need for allowing only trained manpower in managing all activities related to it.

