11 Dead, 8 Critical In Madhya Pradesh After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor

At least 11 people have died and eight have been hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The eight people, who have been hospitalised, are said to be in critical condition, SP Anurag Sujania said. They have been referred to Gwalior for treatment.

The incident happened in two separate villages of Morena. While three people died in Pahawali village, seven lost their lives in Manpur village in Morena.

As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed a white coloured liquor.

"On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor," he said.

The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come, the official said.

With PTI inputs

