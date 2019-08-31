﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  10 Killed, 40 Injured In Explosion At Maharashtra Chemical Factory

10 Killed, 40 Injured In Explosion At Maharashtra Chemical Factory

At least 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer said.

PTI 31 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
10 Killed, 40 Injured In Explosion At Maharashtra Chemical Factory
Representational Image
10 Killed, 40 Injured In Explosion At Maharashtra Chemical Factory
outlookindia.com
2019-08-31T13:31:25+0530

At least 10 workers were killed and 40 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

At least 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Ten workers were killed and 40 injured in the explosion," Dhule Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare said.

Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured people that the state government was doing everything possible to assist those in need.  "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra. Have spoken to CM @Dev_Fadnavis, state govt is doing everything possible to assist the people in need. My condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover soon," Shah said in a tweet. 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Mumbai Explosion Cylinder Explosion National
Next Story : West Indies vs India, 2nd Test: Good Feeling To Get Cheteshwar Pujara As My First Wicket - Rahkeem Cornwall
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters