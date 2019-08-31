10 Killed, 40 Injured In Explosion At Maharashtra Chemical Factory

At least 10 workers were killed and 40 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

At least 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Ten workers were killed and 40 injured in the explosion," Dhule Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare said.

Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured people that the state government was doing everything possible to assist those in need. "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra. Have spoken to CM @Dev_Fadnavis, state govt is doing everything possible to assist the people in need. My condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover soon," Shah said in a tweet.