Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Inaugurating Half-Baked Projects Will Not Strengthen BJP's Base: Mayawati

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishvanath Corridor project. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda were also present on the occasion.

Inaugurating Half-Baked Projects Will Not Strengthen BJP's Base: Mayawati
Mayawati, Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Trending

Inaugurating Half-Baked Projects Will Not Strengthen BJP's Base: Mayawati
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T20:37:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 8:37 pm

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying mere announcements, laying foundation stones and inaugurating half-baked projects will not strengthen the base of the ruling BJP.

She also congratulated the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on completing 100 years and hoped that in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the SAD-BSP alliance will secure a comfortable majority and form the government.

"Before the announcement of the polls, the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are making announcements one after the other, laying foundation stones and inaugurating half-baked projects. This will not strengthen the base of the BJP and the people of the state have understood this very clearly. Even then, I would like to appeal to people to remain cautious of such tricks," Mayawati told reporters here.

Related Stories

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishvanath Corridor project. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda were also present on the occasion.

Apparently referring to the induction of the expelled Brahmin leaders of the BSP from the Purvanchal region into the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati said, "Inducting expelled and selfish people from other parties ahead of the (2022) Uttar Pradesh polls is not going to help any party. On the contrary, people will term these highly-selfish elements 'ayaram, gayaram' (party-hoppers)."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"It is being portrayed by the media as a big development that is going to impact the people of the state. However, the fact is that there is not even an iota of truth in it. The BSP tries to keep itself clean from this type of politics," she added.

Congratulating the SAD on completing 100 years, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "There are a very few parties in the country that have served the people for more than 100 years and the Shiromai Akali Dal is one such old regional party, which is fighting for the people of Punjab for the past 100 years and is doing so even now."

"Punjab holds a special place in my heart. For decades, the relationship between the BSP and the SAD has been strong. Punjab is the place of birth of BSP founder Kanshiram, where he fought for the uplift of the 'bahujan' (downtrodden) samaj," she said.

The SAD forged an alliance with the BSP in June for next year's Punjab Assembly polls. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Post 172/8 Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Post 172/8 Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement