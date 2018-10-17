In Pics: PM Narendra Modi Meets Asian Para Games 2018 Medallists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Asian Para Games 2018 medallists on Tuesday.

A strong Indian contingent won 72 medals – including 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze – in the seven-day sporting event held at Jakarta, Indonesia. It was India's biggest ever medal haul in the history of the Games.

Referring to individual winners, he said the country was proud of their achievement.

Every Indian is proud of our contingent at the 2018 Asian Para Games. Each athlete's life journey inspires us and we all wish them the very best for their endeavours in the years to come! pic.twitter.com/MVtbfO1l9c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

"It was a delight to interact with the medal winners of the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta recently," he tweeted posting a series of pictures of the athletes.

India is immensely proud of the young and talented Sandeep, who brings home a Gold Medal in Javelin, in the F44 category. My best wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/QvbN1Mm28V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2018

Clinching a gold in the Men's 50M Butterfly and 2 Bronze medals in the 200m Individual Medley and 50m Freestyle S7 categories, Suyash Jadhav performed exceptionally well at the Asian Para Games 2018. The nation feels extremely proud! pic.twitter.com/AyYltlxaWN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Mrunali Prakash Pande was remarkable in the Women's Team Rapid and Standard VI- B2/B3 events in Chess at the Asian Para Games 2018, bagging a Silver and a Bronze respectively. Every Indian is proud of the young athlete. pic.twitter.com/TZhdvSUpvL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

India sent it's largest ever contingent of 190 athletes for the Games. India finished ninth in the final medal tally.

Sakina Khatun is an inspiration for every sports lover. Through her skill and perseverance, she won the Silver Medal in the Women's Upto 50.00 KG category Powerlifting event at Asian Para Games 2018. Congratulations Sakina and more power to you! pic.twitter.com/jQIqayyioY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Raju Prema Kanishsri won a Silver and a Bronze in Women's Team Standard and Rapid events in Chess. She was steadfast in her game, ensuring that India’s Chess team shines at the Asian Para Games 2018. pic.twitter.com/il0rlynOUo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Parmjeet Kumar brought home the Bronze Medal in the Men's Upto 49.00 KG category Powerlifting event at Asian Para Games 2018. He is an inspiration to all young aspiring sportspersons. Keep making us proud, Parmjeet. pic.twitter.com/r5RFVXWZ7m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Majority of India's medals came from para-athletics (track and field), contributing 36 medals, including seven golds.

During a felicitation function, the gold medal winners were given a cash award of Rs 30 lakh each, while silver and bronze medallists took home Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Our Chess team performed exceptionally well at the Asian Para Games 2018. Megha Chakraborty’s brilliant performance ensured that India wins a Silver in the Women's Team Rapid VI- B2/B3 event as well as a Bronze in the Women's Team Standard VI - B2/B3 event. pic.twitter.com/B5eNNKAhZV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Prachurya Kumar Pradhan and Mohammed Salih P K have won the Silver Medal at the Asian Para Games 2018's Men's Team Rapid Chess event. Congratulations to both, and best wishes for the future. pic.twitter.com/cxQ64unNi1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Para shooter Manish Narwal has been at the forefront of Indian shooting, winning many accolades. This time too he clinched a Gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event as well as a Silver in the Mixed 50m Free Pistol at the Asian Para Games 2018. pic.twitter.com/qyqqkzZhYU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Ashwin Makwana, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan and Kishan Gangolli won the Silver Medal at #AsianParaGames2018 in Men's Team Rapid Chess. India is proud of the team and we all wish them more such achievements in future! pic.twitter.com/uISNTYHzJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Kishan Gangolli has delighted the nation by winning the Gold Medal in Men's Individual Rapid Chess at Asian Para Games 2018. Kishan was also part of the Silver-winning team. We are extremely proud of you, Kishan. Wishing you a bright future. pic.twitter.com/69LZOZnM9d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Kanickai Irudayaraj Jennitha Anto was in great form throughout the Asian Para Games 2018. She finished with a Gold, 2 Silvers and a Bronze. As a five-time world Chess champion, her focus and determination are inspirational. pic.twitter.com/qJnwANuan7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Harvinder Singh's masterful archery skills and his relentless hardwork have brought India a Gold Medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open event at Asian Para Games 2018. Congrats Harvinder! We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/45AJmLMRu6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Delighted that Devanshi Satija won a Silver and Bronze in the Women's 100m Butterfly and Freestyle events, making India proud at the Asian Para Games 2018. pic.twitter.com/boP2SBUtTg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

In the Men's C4 Individual Pursuit 4000m event at the Asian Para Games 2018, Gurlal Singh made India proud by winning the Bronze Medal. This wonderful effort will inspire more youngsters to take up cycling and excel in it. I wish you continued success, Gurlal. pic.twitter.com/7nxwAupU6H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

In the Men's Upto 49.00 KG category Powerlifting event at Asian Para Games 2018, Farman Basha won a Silver Medal for India. Farman's hardwork and talent shone on the international stage and made us all proud. Congratulations to him and wishes for a bright future! pic.twitter.com/d5RamteCNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Congratulations to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj for the Bronze Medal in Men's Badminton team event. India is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/e65boMedID — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Making India proud!



Virender was full of joy on winning a medal for India!



Had a lively interaction with him. He shared his experiences from the Asian Para Games, where he won a Silver in the Shot put, F 57 event. pic.twitter.com/cSolr1lauw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Interacted with Vinay Kumar Lal and appreciated him for his wonderful performance at the Asian Para Games 2018. He won a Bronze medal in the men's 400M T44,T62/64 event. His passion towards sports is commendable. pic.twitter.com/axq4Y5PLkY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Vijay Kumar is a stupendously talented athlete. His Silver Medal in the Long Jump, T42 category will inspire several athletes in India. Congratulations to him! pic.twitter.com/IhW8Ufw0R2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Radha V is a star! She brought home two medals, a Silver in the 1500m and Bronze in the 400m events. Her commitment towards sports is commendable. We had a wonderful interaction. pic.twitter.com/EIgWskypg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Meet my young friend Varun Singh Bhati, who won a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T42/63 category at the Asian Para Games 2018 held in Indonesia. With his extraordinary performance, he has won hearts of people across the country. Many congratulations to him! pic.twitter.com/GQ21Y3MHNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

I congratulate Punaram Tijan Gawar for being a pillar of strength for her team during the Women's Team Rapid and Standard VI- B2/B3 events in Chess. Nation is joyous on her winning a Silver and a Bronze medal at the Asian Para Games 2018. pic.twitter.com/P6fyocS8Kw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

It was a delight to meet Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Mariyappan Thangavelu. He has won a Bronze medal in the Men's High Jump T42/63 category at Asian Para Games 2018. India is proud of his outstanding accomplishment. Many congratulations to him! pic.twitter.com/UlK1wk4MCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

In the Men's Upto 80.00 KG category Powerlifting event at Asian Para Games 2018, Sudhir won a Bronze Medal for his wonderful effort. Congratulations Sudhir and all the best for a bright future! pic.twitter.com/6sRvfrrBOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Making India proud at the Asian Para Games 2018, Swapnil Patil put forth a phenomenal performance in Swimming. He won a Silver in the Men’s 100M Backstroke event and a Bronze each in the Men's 100 M and 400M Freestyle events. Delighted and proud. pic.twitter.com/ttLx4ul1U6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Para shooter Singhraj’s Bronze in the Mixed 50M Free Pistol event at the Asian Para Games2018, is a matter of immense joy for all of us. May he continue to reach new heights of success. pic.twitter.com/McYt8JJQ8v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Interacted with Pardeep, who, with his excellent performance, gave India a Silver Medal in the Men's Discus throw F43/44, F62/64 event at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Indonesia. Congratulations to him for this wonderful accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/ApLYhwTCnY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

It was a proud moment for India when @RampalChahar secured the Silver in Men's High Jump T45/46/47 category at the Asian Para Games 2018. His dedication and passion for sports are laudable. Keep winning many more laurels for the country! pic.twitter.com/pCxOi9qwvo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

At the Asian Para Games 2018, Raj Kumar won the Bronze Medal as a part of the Men's Badminton team. Proud of him! pic.twitter.com/XBVH2cMRIW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Tek Chand is a phenomenal sportsman. He brought smiles on the faces of 130 crore Indians when by winning the Bronze in the Shot put event, F46 category. We are proud of him. pic.twitter.com/e2Ye1xeYgz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

It was a proud moment for the nation when Tarun won the Gold Medal in Men's Singles Badminton at the Asian Para Games 2018. Tarun, through his resolve and determination, is a role model for thousands of youth who aspire to make a mark in the world of sports. pic.twitter.com/kSyESNVc1y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Matching ever-increasing standards of competition for years and consistently making a mark, @DeepaAthlete is a sportsperson that young India looks up to. She won Bronze Medals in Women's Discus throw and Women's Javelin throw events at the Asian Para Games 2018. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Q59I5lJjnt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Parul Parmar won a Gold for India at the Asian Para Games 2018.



Through her unmatched skill and determination, she won the Medal in Women's Singles Badminton. Keep making us proud, Parul! pic.twitter.com/vvrnnk38Y3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

The formidable Neeraj Yadav brings home the cherished Gold in the Javelin throw event, F55 category. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/5lxe3oqWbL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Ekta Bhyan started playing sports on a regular basis in order to get physically fit, in the wake of an accident in 2003. Since then, there has been no looking back and she kept winning various medals. Proud of her on winning a Gold in Club Throw. Best wishes to her. pic.twitter.com/b9x6CfUijO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2018

Present on the occasion were Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar and Sports India (erstwhile Sports Authority of India) Director General Neelam Kapur among others.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated the medal winners and thanked them for making the country proud.

"You guys are true icons of the country. This journey was not easy because you guys have overcome many obstacles in life. Many might have given up but you guys didn't. It proves your self-determination. Many people might have doubted your abilities but today you have proved them wrong," he said.

Rathore stressed that the para-athletes have full support from the government, which doesn't differentiate between them and the able bodies sportspersons.

"The Sports Ministry and the government is fully with you guys. We have set up a Centre of Excellence in a new stadium at Gandhinagar exclusively for you guys," he informed.

The Sports Minister reminded the para-athletes now to focus on 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In the last edition of the Asian Para Games, India won 33 medals, including 3 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals.

(With PTI inputs)