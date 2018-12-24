In Pics: Best Indian Sports Photos Of 2018

As an eventful sporting year comes to a close, Outlook presents you some of the best photos capturing the spirit of Indian players.

Recipients of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna cricketer Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function where the cricketer was conferred Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on September 25, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the first Test match played between India and West Indies in Rajkot on October 5, 2018. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Indian and Hong Kong players in action in the men's hockey pool match at the Asian Games

2018 in Jakarta on August 22, 2018. India won the match, 26-0. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Gold medallist Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar pose with the Indian Tricolour after winning in bridge competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on September 1, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Jinson Johnson celebrates with the Tricolor after winning gold in Men's 1500m event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 30, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

4x400m mixed relay team celebrates after winning the silver medal during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 28, 2018. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 27, 2018. Chopra won the gold medal with a new national record. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Hima Das holds the Indian Tricolour after securing the silver medal in the women's 400m final on athletics track event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 26, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Bajrang Punia carries the Tricolour after winning in the final of men's freestyle wrestling (65kg) against Japan's Daichi Takatani at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on August 19, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Shooters, gold medal winner Saurav Chaudhary and bronze medallist Abhishek Verma (R) pose for photographs during the medal presentation ceremony of men's 10m air pistol event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang in Indonesia on August 21, 2018. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Vinesh Phogat reacts as she celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta on August 20, 2018. Phogat made the history becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at Asian Games. She beat Japan’s Irie Yukie 6-2 in the finals. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Sunil Chhetri greets the spectators after the teams victory against Kenya during the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on June 4, 2018. PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad

Assamese women play football on a paddy field ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, in Baska, on June 10, 2018. PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the IPL 2018 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on May 27, 2018. CSK defeated SRH by eight wickets to lift the trophy. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala competes at men's 85 kg weightlifting category during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on April 7, 2018. PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist

Heena Sidhu poses with her medal during a medal ceremony after winning gold in the women’s 25m pistol final event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Brisbane, Australia on April 10, 2018. PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and others show their Commonwealth Games medals at a press conference in Hyderabad on April 17, 2018. Coach P Gopichand is also seen. PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rohera celebrates after making a world record by slamming the highest first-class score on debut, an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Indore on December 8, 2018. PTI Photo

Real Kashmir FC player Surchandra celebrates after scoring a goal against Shillong Lajong FC during their I-League football match in Srinagar on December 11, 2018. Real Kashmir FC won by 6-1. PTI Photo/S Irfan

Belgium Captain Thomas Briels (in red) and Pakistan's Faisal Qadir vie for the ball during an FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 match in Bhubaneswar on December 11, 2018. PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik

Mary Kom during a training session on the eve of her semi-final bout in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on November 21, 2018. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari being welcomed by his mother on his arrival at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata on November 1, 2018. PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate their victory in the first Test match against the West Indies in Rajkot on October 6, 2018. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Divya Kakran celebrates after winning the bronze medal match of the 68 kg freestyle wrestling against Chinese Taipei's Chen Wenling at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on August 21, 2018. PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

National cricket team head coach Ravi Sashtri with players Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav during a visit to Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of their 5th and final ODI cricket match against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on October 31, 2018. PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during a Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 match in Breda, Netherlands on June 23, 2018. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the opening match. PTI Photo

Team India poses with the trophy after beating the West Indies in the second cricket Test match in Hyderabad on October 14, 2018. PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century on Day 1 of the 1st Test match against the West Indies in Rajkot on October 4, 2018. Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a hundred on debut. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Mary Kom gets emotional as she celebrates after winning the final match of women's light flyweight (45-48 kg) against Ukraine's Hanna Okhota at AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on November 24, 2018. She became the first woman boxer to win six World titles. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Dayalan Hemalatha celebrates with her teammates after taking a wicket during a Group B match against New Zealand of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 at Providence on November 9, 2018. PTI Photo