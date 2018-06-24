The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 June 2018 Last Updated at 6:29 am Society

In Goa, Red Flags Go Up On Beaches After Tourist Deaths

Outlook Web Bureau
In Goa, Red Flags Go Up On Beaches After Tourist Deaths
File Photo
In Goa, Red Flags Go Up On Beaches After Tourist Deaths
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

After several incidents of drowning took place while clicking selfies along Goa's coastline, red flags have gone up at various beaches, marking them as 'no-swim' zones.

The state-appointed lifeguard agency issued advisory cautioning visitors not to venture into the sea during monsoon season (between June 1 and September 30) as the sea and wind conditions are not favourable for swimming or water-based recreational activities.

Flags and fresh warnings were declared at the most prominent tourist spots in Goa like, Baga River, Dona Paula Jetty, Sinquerim Fort, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Ashwem, Arambol, Kerim in the north.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the south, they were declared at Agonda, Bogmalo, Hollant, Baina, Japanese Garden, Betul, Canaguinim, Palolem, Khola, Cabo De Rama, Polem, Galgibagh, Talpona and Rajbagh.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Goa Selfies Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Served Legal Notice For Shaming Man In Littering Video
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters