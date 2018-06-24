In Goa, Red Flags Go Up On Beaches After Tourist Deaths

After several incidents of drowning took place while clicking selfies along Goa's coastline, red flags have gone up at various beaches, marking them as 'no-swim' zones.

The state-appointed lifeguard agency issued advisory cautioning visitors not to venture into the sea during monsoon season (between June 1 and September 30) as the sea and wind conditions are not favourable for swimming or water-based recreational activities.

Flags and fresh warnings were declared at the most prominent tourist spots in Goa like, Baga River, Dona Paula Jetty, Sinquerim Fort, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Ashwem, Arambol, Kerim in the north.

In the south, they were declared at Agonda, Bogmalo, Hollant, Baina, Japanese Garden, Betul, Canaguinim, Palolem, Khola, Cabo De Rama, Polem, Galgibagh, Talpona and Rajbagh.

