In the final Group B match of the ICC Women's World T20 2018, India will take on three-time champions Australia to decide their table topper. Both the sides have already qualified for the semi-finals after winning their respective first three games.

From India's perspective, a win against the most successful team in the tournament's history will get a huge boost ahead of the knock-outs. But it will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 17 (Saturday)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Best finish: Semis in 2009 and 2010

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.

Best finish: Champions in 2010, 2012 and 2014