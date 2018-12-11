﻿
The other two notable movers from the Adelaide Test are Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane in 17th (up by two places) and Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc in 16th (up by two places).

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2018
Composite - File Photos
Virat Kohli has maintained top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen ranking.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, the India captain, who had an indifferent outing in the first Test match of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide, Kohli lost 15 points.

The 30-year-old has 920 points, just seven points ahead of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He becomes the first New Zealand batsman and 32nd overall to break the 900-point barrier in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen.

The 28-year-old helped New Zealand to their first away series win against Pakistan in 49 years.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who won the man of the match award for helping India beat Australia in the first Test match, returned to top five. He is fourth, behind Steve Smith.

In the bowlers' ranking, Jasprit Bumrah climbed to a career-high 33. He took six wickets in the Adelaide match.

The other two notable movers from the Adelaide Test are Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane in 17th (up by two places) and Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc in 16th (up by two places).

Amongst the newcomers, Australia's Marcus Harris has entered in 116th batting position, while amongst the bowlers, off-spinner William Somerville of New Zealand has emerged in 63rd spot and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has popped up in 111th place.

