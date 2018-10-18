I Don't Blame Nawazuddin For Not Taking A Stand: Chitrangada Singh On Her Harrasment Story

Actress Chitrangada Singh, while recalling her harassment story had reportedly said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not come out in support of her on the sets of ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’. She was cast alongside the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star in the Kushan Nandy-directorial, but was later replaced.

While talking to the media at an event on Wednesday, the 42-year-old said, "I don't want to blame Nawaz entirely because I think he didn't know how I was feeling. I am sure he must have had his reasons. So I am not pointing a finger at him."

When asked if she is planning to file a complaint with regards to the matter, the 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' actor said, "I don't intend to take a legal action. The producers had told an altogether different story, that's why I had to come forward and share all that."

Chitrangada further explained how she felt the need to talk about the alleged incident in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement. "Since the #MeToo movement has started, the issue came up again and that's the reason I explained it again but there are cases which are worse than this," she stated.

She further stated that there are cases worse than hers and they need to be dealt with responsibly while adding that people cannot be forced to share their #MeToo stories. The 'Soorma' actor also said that it is important for big names of the industry to support the movement.

On the work front, Chitrangda will be seen in 'Baazaar' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte which releases on October 26.

ANI