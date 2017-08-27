'Hurt' Sharad Yadav Promises Another 'Mahagathbandhan' At National Level

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) veteran leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday expressed his disappointment at the fall of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, promising another 'Mahagathbandhan' to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, at the national level.

Addressing the gathering at Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) anti-BJP rally in Patna, Sharad Yadav said, "I am hurt due to the fall of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, but I promise to build another one at the national level."

Advertisement opens in new window

READ ALSO: Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav Come Together For Lalu's 'BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao' Rally

Yadav further described how the Grand Alliance was stitched in Bihar stating that the mandate was given by the people for five years against the BJP leadership.

"Mahagathbandhan (alliance) was given a five-year mandate by the people of Bihar based on its policies, principles and the cumulative leadership that we presented. This was also a mandate against the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Sharad Yadav further exhorted the youth to build a new India, saying the country cannot run with just rhetorics.

Sharad concluded his speech with the words - 'Inquilab Zindabad', averring the country is in danger and the struggle will continue.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's mega rally 'BJP bhagao, Desh bachao' in Patna's Gandhi Maidan also saw participation from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Earlier it was rally of the RJD, but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Sharad Yadav, who is staring at an expulsion from the party for defying orders, told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna on his arrival on Saturday.

Asked about his party warning that participation in the rally would invite action against him, Sharad Yadav refused to make any comment saying "Kuch nahi bolna hain" (I have nothing to say).

Meanwhile, a lot of other senior leaders from other parties also shared the dais with RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

Earlier, the RJD chief said that the rally would be an important event ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which a united opposition would throw the BJP out of power.

(ANI)