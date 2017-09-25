Hrithik Roshan To Play Mathematician Anand Kumar In <em>Super 30</em>

The Website
25 September 2017 Arts & Entertainment News Analysis

Hrithik Roshan To Play Mathematician Anand Kumar In Super 30

Talking about Hrithik being chosen to play him onscreen, the maths genius said the actor is the perfect choice to essay him on celluloid.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Suraj Wadhwa/Outlookindia
Actor Hrithik Roshan has been confirmed to play the role of  mathematician Anand Kumar in his biopic Super 30.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will showcase the life of the Patna-based scholar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Kumar said he trusts Bahl with his life story and believes he will "make a heartfelt film".

Talking about Hrithik being chosen to play him onscreen, the maths genius said the actor is the perfect choice to essay him on celluloid.

"I am very happy because he (Hrithik) is the best choice for the role. I've seen his work and the kind of versatility and range that he exhibits as an actor is very strong.

"I am a rooted guy so I feel some level of emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik - on and off-screen. I have full faith in his capabilities," he said in a statement.

Hrithik had met Kumar few weeks ago to understand his character better and their pictures went viral on social media.

