Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Look As Vedha, Fans Say 'Hottest Vedha Is Here'

Actor Hrithik Roshan who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha ' has released a new picture on the occasion of his birthday.

The actor celebrates his 48th birthday today (January 10). | Instagram\HrithikRoshan

2022-01-10T13:05:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 1:05 pm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who celebrates his 48th birthday today (January 10) treated his fans to a glimpse of his look from his upcoming film, 'Vikram Vedha'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In the picture Roshan is seen in a rugged look with long hair and beard. He wore a black kurta and also sunnies to complete his look.

Soon after the actor revealed the look on social media, fans were overjoyed and excited saying that “this will be his most badass role ever.”

As reported by Koimoi, a source close to the actor said, “Hrithik Roshan will not be celebrating his birthday this year. There is a high rise in Covid and the state is already in partial lockdown and so the actor has no plans to celebrate.”

 ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name.T he original Tamil blockbuster starred actors R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Original writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri return to direct the new film.

 The film will hit the theatres globally on 30 September, 2022. Apart from Roshan the film stars actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Radhika Apte. Khan and Roshan are reuniting after a long time on the big screen after the 2002 film 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum'.

 Roshan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next movie ‘Fighter’. He will be working alongside actress Deepika Padukone for the first time.


